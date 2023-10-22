Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,988 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $40,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

USMV stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

