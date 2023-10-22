Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,140 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.77% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $47,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

