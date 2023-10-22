Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,428 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

