Truist Financial Corp Sells 195,891 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $43,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

