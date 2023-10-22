Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,841 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $48,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

