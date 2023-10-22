Truist Financial Lowers Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Price Target to $4.00

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Good Food Stock Up 0.4 %

RGF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Good Food

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale bought 23,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 24.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

