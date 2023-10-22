Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.