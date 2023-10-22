Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Critical Contrast

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 27.25% N/A N/A Capital City Bank Group 20.61% 13.13% 1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $49.22 million 0.00 $16.73 million $5.97 N/A Capital City Bank Group $225.98 million 2.21 $40.15 million $3.08 9.55

This table compares Truxton and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truxton pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Truxton and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital City Bank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.25%.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, capital markets advisory, and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

