Tupperware Brands (TUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE TUP opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

