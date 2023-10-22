Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $271.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 239.50 ($2.93). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 139,879 shares traded.

Tyman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,260.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,368.42%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

