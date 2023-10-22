UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.79

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.79 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 53.30 ($0.65). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,283,381 shares.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £689 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.46.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.3 billion as at 31 December 2021. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 350 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

