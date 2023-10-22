Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

