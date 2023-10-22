Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Universal Technical Institute worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 72,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,445. The firm has a market cap of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of 199.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

