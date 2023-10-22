Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Increased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

