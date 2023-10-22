Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

