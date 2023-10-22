Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 599,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 465,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

