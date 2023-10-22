Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $192.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.29 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.