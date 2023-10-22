Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Cut by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 2,021,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.