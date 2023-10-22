Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 524.4% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 404,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.89. 2,021,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

