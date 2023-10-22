Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 2,021,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

