Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 320.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $152.44. 664,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

