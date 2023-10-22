Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 664,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.