Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.13 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
