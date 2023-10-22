Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,549,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.47. The company has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.