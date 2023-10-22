Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

