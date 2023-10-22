Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. 3,072,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,084. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.