Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 2,351 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,582. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

