Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 3,831 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

SO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,761. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

