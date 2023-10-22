Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 17,798,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,540,700. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.