Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

D traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 5,447,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,425,367. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

