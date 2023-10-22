Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 10,925 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.15% of Entergy worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.