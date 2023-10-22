Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 4,742 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

