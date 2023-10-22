Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 6,815 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after acquiring an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.0 %

DOX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 581,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

