Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 9,199 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $36,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. 4,224,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

