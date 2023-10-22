Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,153,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.78. 1,263,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.