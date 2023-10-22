Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.