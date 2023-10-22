Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.