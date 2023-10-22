Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,050,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,218. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

