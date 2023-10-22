Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $42.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

LRCX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $600.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $354.97 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.