Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $45.97 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $121.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

