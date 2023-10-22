Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $48.72 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $3,703,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 479,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,741,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.