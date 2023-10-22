Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7,837.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,536 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.