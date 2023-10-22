Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
Via Renewables Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of VIASP opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10.
About Via Renewables
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.