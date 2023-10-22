Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Via Renewables Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIASP opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.