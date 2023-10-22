Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 131,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,429,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Victory Capital by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 71.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 38.91%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

