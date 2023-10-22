Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victory Capital
Institutional Trading of Victory Capital
Victory Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
VCTR opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 28.36%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
Victory Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 38.91%.
Victory Capital Company Profile
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Capital
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.