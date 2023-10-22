Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics



Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

