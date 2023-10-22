Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of VKTX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $25.72.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
