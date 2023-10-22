Vinci SA (VCISY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2781 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
Vinci Stock Performance
VCISY opened at $26.29 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.
About Vinci
