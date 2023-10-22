Vinci SA (VCISY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2781 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY opened at $26.29 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

