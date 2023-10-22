Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $7.42. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 115,674 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $113.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

