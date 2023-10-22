Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $248.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

