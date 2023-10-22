Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

