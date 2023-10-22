VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Shares Up 4.3%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. 948,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,915,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

